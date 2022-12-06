Giants Rise in Weekly MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll

Like the outcome of their 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders Sunday, the New York Giants didn’t lose ground in the Weekly MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll.

In fact, they actually gained a spot, moving up from No. 15 last week to No. 14 this week, thanks in part to Writer Conor Orr feeling sympathetic towards the Giants’ plight:

