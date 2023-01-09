Giants’ Jason Pinnock upbeat despite going down with shoulder injury | Bills’ Damar Hamlin the reason why

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Pinnock, one of the few key Contributors required to play in the Giants’ season finale, left Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half with a shoulder injury that he called “a stinger,” the football term for a nerve injury that causes a Burning Sensation in the damaged area.

“I’m good, I’m good,” the second-year safety said when asked if he’d be ready for the Giants’ wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

That, however, was only a small part of the reason Pinnock was so upbeat following the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Far more of a relief for Pinnock was the improving condition of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety whose heart stopped Monday night in Cincinnati after he collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It was a scene, of course, that led to concern and support from players across the league and fans throughout the nation.

This final weekend of the regular season has basically been a celebration of Hamlin’s continuing recovery with players and coaches from every team wearing “Love For 3 Damar” shirts. The culmination of that celebration came in Buffalo when the Bills’ Nyheim Himes returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, prompting a hospital-bed tweet from Hamlin: “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Like a lot of people employed by the Giants, including head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen and a handful of players, Pinnock knew Hamlin. In fact, they knew him better than anyone in the organization.

“I spent four years with him (at Pitt), same (position) room,” Pinnock said. “We were really close. Birthdays together. I was just at his Celebrity kick ball tournament in Pittsburgh (in July). I’m real close with Nina, Mario and Damir, so this definitely hit home.”

Nina, Mario and Damir are, in order, Hamlin’s mother, father and little brother.

Giants cornerback Nick McCloud and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins talked about their former teammate with the Bills on Wednesday after practice. Pinnock politely declined Wednesday and Thursday to discuss Hamlin’s situation. He said he didn’t feel truly relieved about his friend’s condition until he saw he was communicating again.

“That made me feel a lot better,” they said. “It was definitely real tough for me to see that, especially somebody you are so close with and somebody who played the same position. The way it happened, the type of hit, it wasn’t anything out of this world or out of this sport. It was a typical hit, so it’s a little concerning.”

Pinnock said he was watching the game with his girlfriend when Hamlin went down.

“I was just crying,” they said. “I know the NFL and I’m not going to say they are inconsiderate, but they’re going to move you over and get you off the field (when you’re injured). They’re going to get the game going and the TV rolling, so when they stopped it, it was really concerning. I was worried to say the least.”

Asked about Hamlin’s first question — “Did we win?” — upon regaining consciousness, Pinnock laughed.

“That’s DHam,” they said. “That’s all he cares about. Dog mentality to the end.”

Pinnock has the same mentality, which is why he believes he’ll be ready to play against the Vikings even after suffering his shoulder injury. He had been the team’s starting free safety for five games this season while Xavier McKinney recovered from his hand injury, but now he is back to playing a lesser but still important role.

Nevertheless, he is eager for another shot to beat the Vikings, the team that took down the Giants with a 61-yard field goal as time expired on Christmas Eve.

“Extremely happy,” Pinnock said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting on since the day we left (Minneapolis). I’m kind of happy about how this thing has fallen. That one hurt seeing that 61-yarder go up like that. You play your ass off and then you see that. That hurt. I was confident the last time we played them We are ready.”

