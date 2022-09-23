Giants host New York Gay Football League Clinic

The NYGFL is a member of the non-profit National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL), which serves LGBTQIA+ people and allies. The NYGFL participates in the annual Gay Bowl tournament each year, connecting nearly 1200 LGBTQIA+ Athletes and their families in a selected host city. The New York Giants partnered with the NYGFL in 2007 and again in 2019 when Gay Bowls VII and XIX, respectively, took place in New York City. Former long snapper Zak Deossie took part in the latter as well, presenting Awards upon the tournament’s conclusion. Gay Bowl XXII takes place this October in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Although the NYGFL is centered around football, the league delivers so much more. Regan McKendry described how he has benefited from the league as a 13-year veteran. McKendry is the Assistant commissioner of the Open Division and has served as a referee for the past five years.

“It’s about football, but it’s also about the social community we have afterwards,” he said.

Leslie Goldstein, Former Women’s+ Commissioner and an 11-year league veteran, shared a special personal anecdote. She and her wife met through the NYGFL, and the league postponed games so that 80 NYGFL members could share in their wedding celebration.

“That’s what this league is,” Goldstein said. “It’s about making sure that you have a place where you feel that you are welcome and that you can be yourself and also get to play football.”

Commissioner Monty Clinton spoke about the league’s broader implications: “For many growing up, playing sports in school may not have always felt like a safe space. Many LGBTQIA+ Athletes have had to carry the weight of constant bullying, possible harm, or the fear of being outed. The stereotype of who a gay person should be does not include sports. The NYGFL challenges this notion and allows people to find acceptance in football.”

Clinton’s message resonated with first-year NYGFL athlete Eliza DeMers, who shared a positive view of the clinic: “It was a Fantastic opportunity to know that the queer community is welcome within the NFL and football. There aren’t a ton of players who are part of the community, so it was great.” She admitted that her fondest memory of the Clinic will be a pass-rushing drill against Mbaeteka and Peart.

At the end of the day, the NYGFL’s impact transcends sports.

“I can’t count how many people have told me that the NYGFL has changed their lives,” Clinton said. “It sounds cheesy but it’s really true – the league has given so many people a home.”