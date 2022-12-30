Giants’ Evolving Changing Offense Aims for Same Weekly Goal

Despite a bitter 27-24 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, the New York Giants offense provided a reason for optimism as they look to clinch a playoff spot against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day.

Against Minnesota, the Giants racked up 445 yards of offense; 319 came through the air, and 126 were on the ground. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30 of his 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a 92.8 passer rating. Running back Saquon Barkley totaled 133 scrimmage yards, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and catching eight passes for 49 yards.

With both Jones and Barkley coming off strong performances, Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka is looking to utilize both to the best of their abilities against the Colts. But as he develops a game plan, he has to make an important decision; does he focus on the pass or the run?

“I think every week’s different,” Kafka said Thursday. “You just have to go through and evaluate what you think the defense will present to you and put together the best plan you can do in both areas.

“The Colts have a lot of talented players on defense,” he added. “When you’re developing the plan, you try and figure out how you can use your players’ strengths against their weaknesses and understand what they’re good at from a defensive standpoint. From there, you figure out ways of how you can manipulate that.”

Regardless of what route Kafka takes, a major goal for the offense during every drive is to advance into the red zone. Although red zone drives haven’t come easily throughout the season–the Giants are averaging 2.8 red zone drives per game, which is 24th in the league–the Giants have made their opportunities count. They have a 61.9 red zone scoring percentage (touchdowns only), which ranks eighth best in the NFL and is a drastic improvement over their 44.7 conversion mark last year.

“First and foremost, the players have done a good job executing down there,” Kafka said about the team’s red zone approach. “They’re executing their assignments with great fundamentals, techniques, and attention to detail.

“As far as putting the plan together, we look at it each week and find out how we can put our best players in those spots. Whether it’s the run game or the passing game – we find an indicator and an advantage there as best as we can.”

Kafka also looks for adaptability in his game plan. In several games this season, the offense often got off to sluggish starts, only to rally in the second half of games to win. Kafka’s adaptability in adjusting his play-calling sequence has been a big part of that.

“You want to build a plan that has the flexibility to adjust for different situations,” Kafka said. “I have a ton of confidence in my players. I trust not only the o-line but the quarterback position, the running backs getting in to block, and their responsibilities. The receivers are separating and getting open. Tight ends separating, getting open, and doing their assignments in the passing game. It’s all-encompassing. We’re all in it together, and I think as the game goes on, you adjust as the game goes.”

Kafka is in his first season as New York’s Offensive Coordinator after serving as quarterbacks Coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2021. During his time in Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes developed into one of the best players in the NFL.

Now in control of the Giants’ offense, Kafka has overseen a career year from Jones and a Pro Bowl season from Barkley. Because of his hard work and the Giants’ success, his name was mentioned by teams looking for a head coach; defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is also a head coaching candidate, and he’s likely to pounce on the opportunity.

But while Kafka aspires to become a head coach, that’s not on his mind at the moment.

“I’m focused on this week. All that stuff will take care of itself,” Kafka said.

