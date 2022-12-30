Giants’ Evolving Changing Offense Aims for Same Weekly Goal

Despite a bitter 27-24 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, the New York Giants offense provided a reason for optimism as they look to clinch a playoff spot against the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day.

Against Minnesota, the Giants racked up 445 yards of offense; 319 came through the air, and 126 were on the ground. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30 of his 42 passes for 334 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a 92.8 passer rating. Running back Saquon Barkley totaled 133 scrimmage yards, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and catching eight passes for 49 yards.

