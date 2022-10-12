Giants’ Eli Manning sets new goal for Texas 5-star QB commit Arch Manning

Arch Manning was born with a notable last name, and he continues to live up to it.

And his uncle, Eli Manning has big hopes for him.

Per CBS Sports:

“He’s already broken all of our records at Newman, so he might as well go on and try to be the first one to win a state championship as well. That’s been his goal and I’m proud of him for how he’s handled this whole situation.”

Manning attends Isidore Newman high school, the alma mater of his uncles Eli and Peyton. On Sept. 30, the quarterback broke Eli’s passing record (7,389 yards) at the school. He also broke Peyton’s career record of 93 touchdowns in the same game.

Neither Eli nor Peyton won a Louisiana State Championship while at the school.

Manning, a five-star recruit, committed to the University of Texas on June 23rd. He is the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of former New York Giants star Eli and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton. All three are the sons of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. Eli and Archie Manning went to Ole Miss while Peyton Manning attended Tennessee. But Eli Manning is on board with Arch blazing his own path. Per 247sports’ Chris Hummer:

Eli Manning is Arch Manning committing to Texas: “Peyton and I are excited to go to Austin in a few falls and watch him play.”

There are a lot of family achievements for Manning to reach.

Uncle Peyton Manning was a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Uncle Eli Manning was a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

And grandfather Archie Manning was a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback during 13 seasons in the NFL.

