Giants’ Dexter Lawrence’s goal: ‘Destroy the guy in front of me’ | Big money awaits if he keeps it up

Dexter Lawrence keeps a pink Power Rangers toy, still in the box, on a shelf in his locker.

His mother, Julia Parker, bought it for him — a nod to an inside joke Lawrence had in college with his Clemson defensive line mates.

The linemen referred to themselves as the Power Rangers — and so thoroughly embraced the gag that they dressed up in character for Halloween, with Lawrence squeezing into a pink bodysuit.

Now, Lawrence is putting himself in a position to buy his mom a whole lot more than just a sentimental gift. He tries not to think about this, but if he continues to dominate — as he’s done so far this season for the 4-1 Giants — he will likely get a lucrative contract extension next offseason.

Lawrence, a fourth-year defensive tackle, has 17 pressures through five weeks. He is establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen not named Aaron Donald. At times, it has looked like Lawrence is toying with college offensive linemen all over again.

“I just try to destroy the guy in front of me,” he told NJ Advance Media. “That’s going to help me make plays — and ultimately, one day be able to take care of my family.”

BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKET SMARTER, TICKETMASTER

This week brings another pass-rushing challenge for Lawrence — Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ elite, elusive quarterback. Wink Martindale, the Giants’ new defensive coordinator, knows Jackson well, because Martindale Coordinated Baltimore’s defense from 2018-21.

Still, all that knowledge won’t matter much if the Giants’ pass rushers can’t finish.

Through five games, no NFL team is blitzing (five-plus pass rushers) more than the Giants — 42.9% of opposing quarterbacks’ drop-backs, according to TruMedia’s analytics data. In terms of how effective the Giants have been, they’ve gotten pressure on 33.9% of drop-backs — 13th in the NFL. Martindale wouldn’t mind seeing that increase, starting Sunday at home against Baltimore.

Lawrence is doing his part. He is thriving in Martindale’s blitz-happy defense — especially as a pass rusher, which isn’t always easy to do as a 6-foot-4, 342-pound interior lineman.

Lawrence leads the Giants in pressures (with seven more than outside linebacker Oshane Ximines) — three sacks, five quarterback hits, and nine hurries. Lawrence has a team-best 89.0 Pro Football Focus pass rushing grade — and that ranks fifth among all NFL interior defensive linemen.

In terms of an overall PFF grade, Lawrence is fourth at his position (89.6), behind only the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Rams’ Donald, and Titans’ Jeffery Simmons. Elite company.

And Lawrence has drawn elite praise. Coming out of the Giants’ win last week over Green Bay in London, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — a future Hall of Famer — raved about Lawrence.

Rodgers called him “a premier player [who] needs to probably get some more recognition for the ability that he has.”

One of Lawrence’s new teammates this year, Nick Williams, is a 10th-year pro who plays all over Martindale’s defensive line. Williams watched Lawrence plenty from afar over the past three seasons. Now, he is marveling at the force Lawrence has become in Year 4.

“He doesn’t even look like the same player,” Williams said. “He’s just more technical — using his hands more, using his length more. You can feel him on the field. Certain guys, when they touch the field, you can feel them — like it’s a presence there. He’s looking like an All-Pro right now.”

Consider how Lawrence’s fourth season stacks up to what he did from 2019-21, in terms of where he ranked at his position in PFF’s ratings:

2019: 14th overall, 14th run defense, 28th pass rush, 30 pressures (28th)

2020: 13th overall, 15th run defense, 17th pass rush, 29 pressures (30th)

2021: 22nd overall, 25th run defense, 15th pass rush, 43 pressures (18th)

2022: fourth overall, 12th run defense, fifth pass rush, 17 pressures (fifth)

None of what has happened this season surprises Lawrence. Mention to Lawrence that his pass rush stats look crazy right now — and he’ll bristle a little bit.

“Why is it crazy?” they said. “I know what kind of player I am. I know what I can be. I’ve always been good at affecting the quarterback. My whole goal was just trying to finish around the quarterback and bring him down.”

As he chased that goal, he worked this summer with private defensive line Coach Mark Hall, who has honed Lawrence’s technique in the offseason since his Rookie year. As usual, they focused on Lawrence “being violent with my hands.”

That might sound like a basic thing for a pass rusher, but it especially matters when you play on the interior defensive line, said Williams. That’s because edge rushers set up farther back from an Offensive lineman than interior defensive linemen do. Things happen faster on the interior, which puts a premium on fast, aggressive hands.

Lawrence’s hands have been lightning quick this year, said Williams. Lawrence is hitting on the inside of an Offensive lineman’s chest (rather than toward the shoulders), getting proper extension with his arms, and — perhaps most importantly — hitting his opponent first. That initial shove is critical, and it’s usually just a matter of a split second for who pushes first.

This stuff is hard for the average fan to notice, but the Giants’ pass rushers see it on film.

“He’s the Monster in the group,” said outside linebacker Jihad Ward. “He’s the core. He’s the big bad wolf. He’s a real big beast in there. He’s just unstoppable. And the thing about it is, he’s not even a grown man yet. That’s the scary part.”

Indeed, Lawrence is still playing on a rookie contract that will pay him $13.2 million in total by the end of this season. Giants Rookie general manager Joe Schoen earlier this offseason picked up Lawrence’s $10.7 million fully guaranteed fifth-year option for 2023 — a no-brainer.

Now, Lawrence, who turns 25 next month, could be in line for an even bigger pay day next offseason, with a long-term contract.

It’s almost easy to forget that Lawrence is the most notable and enduring player the Giants got from the Browns in the 2019 trade that sent Odell Beckham to Cleveland. The Giants got the 17th overall draft pick that year (Lawrence), plus a third-rounder (Ximines) and two Browns players — Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers, who are no longer in East Rutherford.

There are still 12 games left in the regular season, but Lawrence is on pace for 57 pressures. And considering how durable he’s been — just one missed game (last year) in his entire career — he might just get close to that.

Lawrence had two pressures in Week 1, then four and one the next two weeks. They exploded against the Bears in Week 4 — eight pressures, including two sacks. In last week’s win over the Packers, Lawrence had two pressures of Rodgers — a sack and a hurry.

Lawrence, for all his confidence, isn’t ready yet to compare himself to Donald — and he’ll never be, since Donald is one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

Want to bet on the NFL?

See the best NJ Sports Betting sites

“Well, I don’t think anybody should,” Lawrence said. “He’s different. I’m Dexter Lawrence.”

So how good can Dexter Lawrence be?

“However good I want to be,” they said. “It’s up to me.”

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

Darryl Slater may be reached at [email protected].