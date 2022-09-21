Giants Defensive Back Dane Belton Shines in NFL Debut

At some point, a Rookie has to play if he’s ever to get that coveted NFL game experience. And when a Rookie does play, chances are he’s going to have an equal amount of good mixed in with the bad.

That was the case for Rookie safety Dane Belton, the second of the team’s two fourth-round picks, who made his NFL debut after missing last week while recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in training camp.

“It was good to have him out there,” head Coach Brian Daboll said of Belton. “I thought he played fast.”

