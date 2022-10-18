Giants’ Daniel Jones among NFL’s best in EPA over last three weeks

Don’t look now, but Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the NFL’s best quarterback over the previous three weeks. And that comes amid the team’s three-game winning streak.

It’s not just the fact that DJ is 3-0 over that span, either. It’s the analytics that tell the whole story.

Leaders in EPA per dropback over the last three weeks: Daniel Jones – 0.32

Josh Allen – 0.31

Patrick Mahomes – 0.26 — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 18, 2022

The improved EPA (expected points added) per drop-back has a lot to do with better protection up front. The Giants’ Offensive line has steadily improved and along with creative play calling, we’ve seen better pass blocking. This has allowed Jones to find added comfort and time in the pocket.

The results speak for themselves.

The result of less pressure: Daniel Jones is performing like a top NFL QB through the last 3 weeks. https://t.co/OCoBLqLteL pic.twitter.com/DOu5xaIYRq — NY Giants Analytics (@NYG_Stats) October 17, 2022

Not only is Jones at the top of the league in EPA per drop-back over the last three weeks, he’s been lights out in the second half of games. No other quarterback is even close.

If you like that you’ll LOVE his 2nd half numbers last 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/NtUHpCRLmu — AP (@motherpluckr89) October 17, 2022

Jones is also completing 67.3% of his passes, which is good for third in the NFL (100 pass min.). That’s made all the more impressive when you factor in that Giants receivers are tied for fifth-worst in the NFL with 10 drops on-target passes.

The Giants are the only NFL team without a 200-yard receiver. The OL has allowed pressure on 46% of dropbacks, second-highest rate in the NFL. And Daniel Jones still ranks 13th in EPA per dropback. That is INSANE. — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 17, 2022

Also noteworthy is the fact that Jones has led his Giants to three straight wins over Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson — a recent first-round pick and two league MVPs.