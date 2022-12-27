Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall

The New York Giants are now just one win away from clinching a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season.

With the Giants having a pretty high chance at clinching a playoff berth sometime during the final two weeks of the season, Big Blue is likely to pick outside the top 20 in the 2023 NFL draft.

As it currently stands, the Giants are slated to pick 23rd overall, per Tankathon. However, there would only be 21 players off the board by the time the Giants selected due to the fact that the Miami Dolphins have forfeited their 2023 first-round pick.

The Giants have a plethora of holes on their roster despite being very competitive this season. With a heavy need at key positions like wide receiver, interior offensive line, inside linebacker, and cornerback there are plenty of ways the team could use their first-round pick in 2023.

Tankathon’s mock draft has the Giants selecting cornerback Clark Phillips III out of Utah, who has been connected to Big Blue in previous Tankathon mock drafts.

Despite being on the cusp of a playoff berth, there is still plenty of roster restructuring to do by general manager Joe Schoen, which could involve some big contributors from this season not returning to Big Blue next season.

How the roster evaluation and free agency pan out will go a long way towards what position the Giants target in the 2023 NFL draft.

