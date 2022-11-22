Giants-Cowboys, NFL set to celebrate icon on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas – John Madden changed how we watched and consumed football, how we learned the intricacies of the game and how generations would embrace the sport by playing the video game that bears his name.

As part of a Hall of Fame legacy, Madden also had a way of forever tying his larger-than-life presence with his love for Thanksgiving, creating somewhat of a romantic connection that turned an American holiday into a past time for the National Football League .

For coaches, for players, for Broadcasters and the fans he reached, those to whom he introduced turducken and the Super Bowl Champions he rewarded with turkey legs over the length of a decorated career, few names are more revered and command more respect than his.

“Madden,” NFL on FOX Analyst Greg Olsen said in a recent Episode of the “All In with Art Stapleton” podcast. “Man, I struggle ever bringing up the name John Madden in my early time as a broadcaster. That’s not something I’m overly comfortable with, comparing myself with, by far, the icon in this genre. He pretty much pioneered this, making it possible to get football guys on TV, to talk ball and get people to find it interesting. His voice narrated playing video games as a kid, his voice narrated the biggest game every week. When I watched the game of football as a kid, his voice was the voice you remember. You couldn’t Escape it.”

Giants-Cowboys, NFL set to celebrate icon on Thanksgiving

Madden had an incredible life and career, and following his death 11 months ago at the age of 85, it became apparent he was known by different generations in three capacities: Hall of Fame coach, legendary broadcaster and video game genius.

“His voice: ‘EA Sports, it’s in the game,'” Olsen recalled with a laugh. “Madden ’93, Madden ’94, those were iconic [memories] in my childhood.”

