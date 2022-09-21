Giants’ Andrew Thomas the NFL’s highest-graded OT after two weeks

New York Giants Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his case for one of the best linemen in the NFL.

Thomas had a shaky start to his career as he allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season. In that year, the former Georgia Bulldog also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries. Many were out on the former No. 4 overall pick after that disastrous start to his career.

However, Thomas locked in and had an unprecedented turnaround in 2021. He improved his Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade to 78.9 from 62.4. The left tackle also allowed only 18 pressures and two sacks last season. He still needed to improve on his consistency but looked to be on the brink of becoming one of the league’s best at his position.

Now in 2022, Thomas has seemingly put everything together. While the Giants’ Offensive line has not exactly been exceptional, the third-year tackle has been absolutely dominant on the left side of the line.

Thomas recently earned a PFF grade of 87.5, first among all tackles, for his performance against the Carolina Panthers. As for the season as a whole, Thomas has a grade of 89.1 and has only allowed four pressures in two games.

The 89.1 grade is the highest among all tackles in the NFL which is extremely impressive from a player who many were calling a bust. This development shows a lot about the Giants’ culture to develop their linemen and Thomas’ work ethic.

New York will hope the same will occur with their first-round pick from 2022, Evan Neal.