“Giannis, Jokic, Embid, Luka, Steph that’s really hard to crack”

The 2022-23 NBA season will start in the coming weeks, and pundits have already started making predictions on the various awards to be given. And Morant’s name has come up in MVP conversations, but NBA Analyst Zach Lowe does not believe he will be a contender.

Morant was seventh last year in the MVP voting, and perhaps he could have been higher up if he didn’t miss 25 games. Nevertheless, the competition for the award will be fierce if players like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic play their best basketball.

On “NBA Today,” the topic of whether Morant will finish higher in the MVP race than last season was brought up. Lowe believes he will not get as many votes this campaign and said:

“I will doubt Ja Morant at my own peril. The Presumed top five, Giannis, Jokic, Embiid, Luka, Steph, that’s really hard to crack.

“Obviously, they’re gonna be injuries and all that. We didn’t even mention [Kevin] Durant, LeBron [James], Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum. So, I’d go seventh or lower, and I’m sorry, Ja.”

Lowe was also asked if the Grizzlies will better their 56-26 record from last season, to which he replied:

“Under. Their defensive backbone and second-best player Jaren Jackson Jr. starts the year injured. And the West is so loaded. I don’t know if any team is gonna win 56 games so I’m going under.”

And Morant could make another leap in his NBA career this season