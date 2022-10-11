Throughout his time in the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the most dominant superstars in the game today. It hasn’t always been easy, especially for a player who was such an unknown talent while growing up in Greece.

Although Giannis has quickly become one of the most dangerous players in the league on the court, he’s also blossomed with his personality off the court as well. Basketball fans around the world continue to be enamored with the superstar talent, as they levitate towards Antetokounmpo due to his infectious personality and charisma.

One of those fans in none other than Hasan Minhaj, who spoke with NBA Veteran JJ Redick on a recent Episode of “The Old Man & The Three” podcast. The topic of brought up by Minhaj when discussing what player he would want “the first jersey” to be for his son. Throughout the segment, Minhaj brought up a number of points and stated that he believed Antetokounmpo was the perfect choice.

“Whose jersey should I buy for my son right now and it’s their attitude and that’s the reason why I’m buying their Jersey. I am buying my son a Giannis Jersey as his first jersey exactly because of his attitude. Giannis is the immigrant Uncle that the country needs, that the NBA needs and that the world needs right now. What do I mean by that? He is cheap to a fault, he is loyal, he is family oriented, he is Humble and he has an amazing attitude.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to blossom as an NBA superstar