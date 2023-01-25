Giannis is Bucks overcoming health woes in the second half of the season

Injuries are as part of the NBA’s fabric as the games themselves. It’s a challenge that all teams must face, but it can be especially daunting to an organization without much depth or players used to playing large minutes. The Milwaukee Bucks dealt with this challenge this season when they had multiple key players on their injury list—notably their “Big Three” of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. Giannis himself noted that staying healthy will be key for the Bucks in the second half of the season if they want to be successful.

