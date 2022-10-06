Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi as NBA makes debut in UAE

The latest chapter of the NBA Global Games is here.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, basketball Franchises have been trotting the globe adding final touches to their preseason preparations and up next for international audiences will be two meetings between the 2021-22 league Champions Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The first game, taking place today (Thursday 6 October) at 12:00 ET (UTC -4) is expected to be an intriguing match-up with the Bucks retaining much of their title winning roster versus the revamped Hawks who have signed big in the off-season, including netting All-Star Dejounte Murray.

“We want to build our Habits during the regular season, so we are prepared for the Playoffs when it matters most. Hold each other accountable as we build those Habits – the competitiveness of our team and the competitiveness collectively,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters about his preseason intentions ahead of tip-off.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela hinted at the building process the Hawks are on when asked about his expectations for the game and the regular season to follow:

“It’s going to be competitive but at the same time we know what the long run is, and we’re just trying to deal and get better.

“I believe we can go as far as we want to. It’s going to be hard; it’s not going to be easy, but I think we can go all the way – that’s just my mind-set and I believe that every year.”

Following today’s game the two teams will come together for a second on Saturday 8 October.

The choice of Abu Dhabi as host of the two preseason fixtures is part of the NBA’s commitment to taking the game overseas during the 2022-23 preseason and regular season.

Last week, current title holders the Golden State Warriors won two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards in Tokyo, Japan, in front of a packed-out audience that included tennis legend Naomi Osaka and Olympic skateboarding Champion Horigome Yuto.

