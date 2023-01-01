Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) now listed questionable Sunday.”

The two-time MVP comes into the night with averages of 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 53.3% from the field and has scored 43+ points in each of the last two games.

On Friday night, the Bucks beat the Timberwolves 123-114, and Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes of playing time.

The Bucks enter the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-12 record in 35 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but an outstanding 15-3 in the 18 games they have hosted at home in Wisconsin.

If the Bucks can have a healthy season, there is no question they should be a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.

In 2021, they won the title, and last season they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Wizards, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-21 record in 37 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 6-14 in the 20 games they have played on the road.

However, the Wizards are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.