Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) now listed questionable Sunday.”

