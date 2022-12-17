Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game

It’s Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) now listed questionable for Saturday.”

The two-time MVP is off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season with averages of 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 24 games.

He is also shooting 52.7% from the field.

The Bucks come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-8 record in 28 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 13-3 in the 16 they have hosted at home in Wisconsin.

In their most recent game, the Bucks surprisingly got blown out (142-101) by the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes of playing time.

If the Bucks can stay healthy, they are a legitimate contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Jazz, they come into the night tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-14 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Jazz have gone 6-9 in 15 games away from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following the Jazz, the Bucks will play their next game on Monday night when they face off with the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.