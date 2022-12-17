Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game

It’s Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) now listed questionable for Saturday.”

The two-time MVP is off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season with averages of 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest in 24 games.

