Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

On Friday evening, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference (the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets) are facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: “Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Friday.”

