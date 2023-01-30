Giannis Antetokounmpo’s goals for the 2023 All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a number of goals for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. After being named a starter for a franchise-record seventh season in a row and a Captain for the third time in his career, the Greek Freak has pinpointed two specific goals for the NBA’s midseason shindig.

Beat LeBron’s team

LeBron James has never lost an All-Star game ever since the format was changed in 2018, and Giannis is determined to break that streak. In the two previous times that Antetokounmpo was named Captain in 2019 and 2020, he lost both matches to LeBron’s squads. The Greek Freak is determined to finally get the win in 2023 and break LeBron’s stranglehold on the All-Star Game.

