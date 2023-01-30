Giannis Antetokounmpo’s goals for the 2023 All-Star Game

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has a number of goals for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. After being named a starter for a franchise-record seventh season in a row and a Captain for the third time in his career, the Greek Freak has pinpointed two specific goals for the NBA’s midseason shindig.

Beat LeBron’s team

LeBron James has never lost an All-Star game ever since the format was changed in 2018, and Giannis is determined to break that streak. In the two previous times that Antetokounmpo was named Captain in 2019 and 2020, he lost both matches to LeBron’s squads. The Greek Freak is determined to finally get the win in 2023 and break LeBron’s stranglehold on the All-Star Game.

“The goal is to beat LeBron’s team,” said Giannis. “You know they say that GM LeBron has never lost in the All-Star game and hopefully this can be the first time he loses.”

Be teammates with Jrue Holiday

Another goal that Giannis wants to achieve is to be teammates with his Bucks teammate, Jrue Holiday. It remains to be seen if the veteran guard will be selected as an All-Star reserve, but Giannis is already making plans.

“I don’t know how the format is going to be. If you pick the starters first or the reserves first. Whatever it is, Jrue got to be on my team. Just having him in the Locker room and going through this experience with him will be an awesome experience,” added Giannis.

Already in his 14th season in the Association, the 32-year-old Holiday has been an All-Star once and would surely love another crack at being one this season. The UCLA product has certainly been incredible this season, averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He was Spectacular during a Giannis-less stretch a few weeks ago and was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.