Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach Lavine, and other NBA stars give their early predictions for the FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway in Qatar. The NBA community has quickly begun to turn its attention to the biggest tournament in football. With the eyes of the Sporting world focused on the group stages of the World Cup, the NBA decided to have a bit of fun at their players’ expense.

In a video that was posted on the league’s social media channels, producers filled plastic eggs with different teams.

One by one, some of the NBA’s biggest stars went through and picked a team at random that they would support. Things got dicey when players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is friends with French striker Kylian Mbappe, were forced to randomly draw a team.

At the same time, players like Khris Middleton, who aren’t currently supporting one team or another to win the FIFA World Cup, were deciding their allegiance by pure chance.

The whole ordeal was a rather funny one, especially when players like Goran Dragic were faced with the harsh reality that their country didn’t qualify for the World Cup at all.

You can see the video below:

The results, which teams are these NBA players supporting for the FIFA World Cup?

After the draw, some players were in for a rude awakening, while others made the best of the situation.

Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso wound up picking Team USA to win the FIFA World Cup, who are waiting to play Iran on Tuesday in a win-or-go-home match. Former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was hoping to pick France, wound up drawing Portugal.

Always one to make good of a bad situation, Giannis threw his support behind Christiano Ronaldo’s team. Portugal is currently sitting in first place in Group H, with a match against Uruguay on the calendar for Monday afternoon.