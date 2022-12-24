Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo After The Bucks Lose To The Nets

On Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost 118-100 to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Antetokounmpo played 36 minutes and had 26 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In addition, he shot an impressive 9/13 from the field.

After the game, the two-time MVP tweeted a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his photo: “No one is going to give you anything. You have to go and take it.”

