Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo After The Bucks Lose To The Nets

On Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lost 118-100 to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Antetokounmpo played 36 minutes and had 26 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In addition, he shot an impressive 9/13 from the field.

After the game, the two-time MVP tweeted a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his photo: “No one is going to give you anything. You have to go and take it.”

The NBA Champion frequently posts a photo to social media after games.

His captions are always unique, and they always get a lot of likes and retweets.

So far, he has played like the potential MVP of the 2022-23 season.

In 27 games, the six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest (on 54.1% shooting from the field).

With the loss to the Nets, the Bucks are now 22-10 in 32 games, and have fallen out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 on Friday night, have now moved a half-game ahead of the Bucks.

Being so close in the standings comes at the perfect time.

The Bucks and Celtics will face off on Christmas (Sunday) in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Winner will retain the first seed in the east.

As for the Nets, they have now won eight games in a row and are 21-12 in 33 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.