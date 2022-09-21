Giannis Antetokounmpo Ranked No. 1 Overall In NBA 2K23

He may not have won the regular season MVP award last season and his team may not have defended their Championship from 2021, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the world and the NBA 2K team recognizes this.

The new 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, which means the release of NBA 2K23 is quickly approaching. Set to release on Friday, September 9, the 2K team has started to announce their player ratings for the new year and Antetokounmpo finds himself at the top of the list.

