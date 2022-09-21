Giannis Antetokounmpo Ranked No. 1 Overall In NBA 2K23

He may not have won the regular season MVP award last season and his team may not have defended their Championship from 2021, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the world and the NBA 2K team recognizes this.

The new 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner, which means the release of NBA 2K23 is quickly approaching. Set to release on Friday, September 9, the 2K team has started to announce their player ratings for the new year and Antetokounmpo finds himself at the top of the list.

Heading into his 10th NBA season now, Giannis fiends himself as a six-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA performer, a two-time MVP, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2021 Finals MVP and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points (career-high), 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the floor. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, marking the seventh consecutive season that Giannis has averaged at least 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Perhaps the scariest thing about Giannis Antetokounmpo is that he is only 27-years-old and this may not be the best basketball he will play in his already Hall-of-Fame career!

Coming in behind Antetokounmpo on the new NBA 2K rankings is LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, all of which you could make an argument for being the best player in the NBA right now along with Giannis.

Of the six players receiving a 96 rating or higher, only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic were voted to the All-NBA First Team last season. However, all six players did receive All-NBA honors.

Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler round out 2K’s list of the top overall players for 2K23.