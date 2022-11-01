Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic lead after 2 weeks

Now that the NBA season is officially two weeks young, it feels like a good time to break out our first MVP ladder of the year.

Every team has at least a handful of games under their belts, and after the Lakers won on Sunday, every team has at least one win on their record.

Entering Monday’s action, only the Milwaukee Bucks had yet to suffer a loss, which should leave no intrigue at the top of this list. But the order of the names after Nos. 1 and 2 leave plenty of room for debate.

Here’s where things stand after two weeks, with odds from BetMGM

(Stats are prior to games on 10/31)

PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 7.0 | SPG: 2.4 | GDP: 1.2 WS/48: .217 (14th) Records: 3-3 The very long odds tell you all you need to know here. I wouldn’t expect to see Gilgeous-Alexander on this list for much longer. PPG: 29.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 5.5 | SPG: 1.0 WS/48: .209 (16th) Records: 5-1 Booker’s game continues to ascend and the Suns continue to win. PPG: 31.5 | RPG: 3.8 | APG: 9.7 WS/48: .202 (19th) Records: 4-2 Young’s shooting is down, but he’s getting to the free-throw line at a career-high clip and continues to get teammates involved. PPG: 21.0 | RPG: 11.1 | APG: 8.4 | SPG: 1.3 WS/48: .290 (4th) Records: 4-3 Jokic doesn’t have the high scoring numbers of others, but his steady efficiency will outlast some of the more unsustainable averages. PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 4.8 | APG: 4.6 WS/48: .244 (9th) Records: 5-1 Lillard’s return and big scoring numbers coincide with Portland’s winning record. PPG: 30.8 | RPG: 7.3 | APG: 3.5 | GDP: 1.0 WS/48: .234 (11th) Records: 4-2 Tatum is shooting a career-high percentage from the field right now. PPG: 32.6 | RPG: 4.4 | APG: 6.8 WS/48: .272 (6th) Records: 4-2 The scoring isn’t surprising, but the efficiency is — particularly from three. PPG: 32.2 | RPG: 4.5 | APG: 7.3 | SPG: 1.7 WS/48: .257 (7th) Records: 5-1 Well Darius Garland? Mitchell said no problem, helping Cleveland off to a 5-1 start. PPG: 36.7 | RPG: 9.5 | APG: 8.7 | SPG: 1.7 WS/48: .336 (2nd) Records: 3-3 You’d like to see a better than .500 record for an MVP candidate, but look at that insane scoring average.

[betwidget_betmgm]