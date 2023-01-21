Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton may return vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks will return to action on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and hopes are high that their top Guns will finally rejoin the team.

Comeback?

Per a report by NBA Insider Shams Charania, there is optimism that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will be suiting up against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo missed the team’s last four games due to knee soreness, while Middleton has not played in the last 17 games due to a recurring knee injury. Khris has only played seven games this season, and the 3x All-Star is eager to get back on the court.

Injuries to key players could spell disaster, but fortunately for the Bucks, they managed to stay afloat and remain in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record.

Jrue is getting help back

In their last four games—all played without Antetokounmpo—the Bucks went 2-2, mostly thanks to the steady play of Jrue Holiday.

Shooting an efficient 59.4% from the field and 48.3% from three three-point area, Holiday averaged 27 points per outing in that four-game stretch that was highlighted by back-to-back 30-point displays.

Jrue posted what was at the time a season-high 35 points in Milwaukee’s 132-119 win over the Indiana Pacers. However, he was quick to top that threshold as he erupted for 37 points in their 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors. Holiday also averaged 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in that four-game stretch.

If Antetokounmpo and Middleton do make a return against the Cavs, fans should temper their expectations as the two All-Stars may need to shake off some rust first before finding their rhythm again.