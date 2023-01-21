Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton may return vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks will return to action on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and hopes are high that their top Guns will finally rejoin the team.

Comeback?

Per a report by NBA Insider Shams Charania, there is optimism that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will be suiting up against the Cavaliers.

