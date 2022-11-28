Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s MVP through the first quarter of the season

Somehow, Antetokounmpo garnered more attention for a meaningless postgame squabble with a ladder in Philadelphia than he has for a month-plus of exceptional basketball, which is fitting given his low-key, deferential personality. But that doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo (30.9 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game) should be taken for granted when it comes time to vote for MVP, as only four players — Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Kareem Abdul -Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor — have averaged 30/11/5 for a season. The last time it happened was 50 years ago.

Although the Bucks trail Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics in the standings, Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee to the NBA’s second-best record and top-ranked defense without sidekick Khris Middleton, who has yet to return from offseason wrist surgery. Meanwhile, he is averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game than Tatum (30.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 4.6 APG), all while playing four fewer minutes per game. If Antetokounmpo and Tatum switched places, the Celtics would be viewed as overwhelming title favorites and, possibly, a superteam.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s best overall player, and Tatum, the best player on the team with the NBA’s best record, should have serious staying power in this race. But don’t count out Curry, who is averaging 31.4 points per game while posting shooting percentages of 52.2 from the field, 44.1 on three-pointers and 91.1 at the free throw line. The Warriors are slowly shaking off their title hangover, and Curry has picked up where he left off during his sparkling 2022 title run.