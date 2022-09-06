Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest rated player in NBA 2K23

Nobody is a better basketball player in the world than Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to the video game developers at 2K Games.

The latest edition of the NBA’s marquee video game, NBA 2K23, Releases on Friday and 2K has been releasing player ratings on social media Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the company, no one is rated higher than Giannis. The 2021 Finals MVP has an overall rating of 97 out of 100.

Giannis sits alone at the top of the list, while there are five players tied for second at a rating of 96 overall: Lebron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid.

