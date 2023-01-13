Giannis Antetokounmpo is closing in on becoming an All-Star Captain for the third time

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is in hot pursuit of Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant for the most votes in the Eastern Conference and the opportunity to become a Captain once again for the 2023 All-Star Game. The second All-Star voting returns were announced by the NBA on Thursday, and while Durant currently leads with 4,509,238 votes, Antetokounmpo is just 41,932 votes behind with 4,467,306.

