Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Believe He’s the Face of the NBA

At age 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly on the top rung of NBA superstars, winning back-to-back MVP Awards in 2019 and ’20 and bringing the Bucks an NBA title in 2021. Even so, the Greek superstar is not enamored with the spotlight.

During an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You?, a cooking and interview show Hosted by Antetokounmpo’s fellow Bucks forward on Sportsnet in Canada, Giannis Revealed that while he believes he’s one of the “faces of the league,” he certainly doesn’t claim the top spot.

“Do I feel like I’m one of the faces of the league? Yes,” Antetokounmpo told Ibaka, before Ibaka clarified that he was asking if he believed he was the face of the league.

“LeBron is,” Giannis said. “LeBron’s still playing. Steph just won a championship, KD’s still hooping. Embiid’s killing. Jokic back-to-back MVP. Luka Magic. There’s a lot of people out there.”

