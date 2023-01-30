Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in a win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages of 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His week was highlighted by a 50-point performance in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 39 games this season. The Bucks (33-17) are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard dropped a season-high 60 points in Portland’s win over Utah.

Portland’s leader dominated during Week 15 with averages of 42.3 points and 7.7 assists on 63.2% shooting in a 2-1 week for the Blazers. Lillard scored a season-high 60 points on 21-for-29 shooting in Portland’s win over Utah on Wednesday. The 32-year-old guard is averaging 30.1 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 37 games this season. The Blazers (23-26) are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings.

