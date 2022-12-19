Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are set to face off in a battle of Beasts

Tonight’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans will be a must-watch due to both teams having great seasons and deep rosters full of talent. But despite all the exciting players on both teams, all eyes will be centered on the Duel at the power forward position between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button