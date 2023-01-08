Gianna Clemente wins Sally Golf Championship by 1 at Oceanside

ORMOND BEACH — The Sally Championship has trended Younger and Younger over the past generation, and the 2023 tournament took it to the extreme, with 14-year-old Gianna Clemente taking a one shot win just ahead of a college freshman and two other mid- teens Saturday at Oceanside Country Club.

Clemente, the top-ranked American junior golfer, didn’t finish in full stride Saturday, but her fourth-day 75 landed her at even-par 288 and a shot better than Virginia Tech freshman Morgan Ketchum, who rallied late with four birdies on the back nine for a 71 that left her at 1 over par and runner-up after Clemente’s tap-in for par on the 18th.

Avery McCrery, a high school sophomore from Delaware, was third at 3 over after a Saturday 70. Mia Hammond, a high school freshman from Ohio, had the day’s low round (67) and tied for fourth, at 4 over, with Julia Misemer , a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Clemente entered Saturday with a two-shot lead after a Friday 69, but bogeyed two of her first three holes Saturday. Five pars and a birdie got her to the turn at 1-over 37, but a bogey at the par-4 10th set the tone for a workmanlike back side, which included one birdie but two more bogeys (including, for the second straight day , a 6 at the short par-5 17th).

Her tap-in par 4 on the 18th secured the win. It’s the latest notch in the belt for Clemente, who gathered national attention last summer when she earned starts in three straight LPGA Tour events through 18-hole Monday Qualifiers — she was just the second golfer ever to do that in three consecutive weeks.