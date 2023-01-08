Gianna Clemente wins Sally Golf Championship by 1 at Oceanside

ORMOND BEACH — The Sally Championship has trended Younger and Younger over the past generation, and the 2023 tournament took it to the extreme, with 14-year-old Gianna Clemente taking a one shot win just ahead of a college freshman and two other mid- teens Saturday at Oceanside Country Club.

Clemente, the top-ranked American junior golfer, didn’t finish in full stride Saturday, but her fourth-day 75 landed her at even-par 288 and a shot better than Virginia Tech freshman Morgan Ketchum, who rallied late with four birdies on the back nine for a 71 that left her at 1 over par and runner-up after Clemente’s tap-in for par on the 18th.

Gianna Clemente, 2023 Sally Championship winner.

Avery McCrery, a high school sophomore from Delaware, was third at 3 over after a Saturday 70. Mia Hammond, a high school freshman from Ohio, had the day’s low round (67) and tied for fourth, at 4 over, with Julia Misemer , a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Clemente entered Saturday with a two-shot lead after a Friday 69, but bogeyed two of her first three holes Saturday. Five pars and a birdie got her to the turn at 1-over 37, but a bogey at the par-4 10th set the tone for a workmanlike back side, which included one birdie but two more bogeys (including, for the second straight day , a 6 at the short par-5 17th).

