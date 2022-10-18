GHS Volleyball Wins Two Of Three

Greenville High School volleyball teams won two of three matches at Litchfield last week.

The varsity Lady Comets lost a close match in three sets. They won the first, 25-20, then dropped the next two, 20-25 and 24-26.

Ava Curry posted 27 digs for GHS. Lilly Funneman had eight blocks and six kills. Assist leaders were Sydnee Godier with 11 and Claire Dannaman with nine. Kat Haas was credited with five kills and Anna Turner had four.

The junior varsity Lady Comets won in two sets. Scores were 25-14, 25-13.

Adyson Bearley came up with five kills and 15 digs for the winning team. Erin Peppler had eight assists, Megan Ridens, six assists, Haylee Hediger, three kills; and Amya Miller and Abbi Doty, two Kills apiece.

The freshman GHS Squad battled back to beat Litchfield in three sets. The Purple Panthers claimed the first one, 22-20, then the Lady Comets took the next two, 21-16, 15-7.

Statistical leaders were Keeleigh Valleroy with four aces and 15 digs, Haylee Clark with 10 kills, Ava Potthast with 19 digs, Brealyn Andris and Emma Veith with 11 assists each, Ava Manhart and Veith with three aces apiece, and Zoee Englert and Veith with three Kill each. Autumn Lutz had the only block.