GHS Theater Arts Dept to Stage High School Musical in the Black Box Theater

At Greenwich High School theater students have been busy rehearsing for the upcoming performances of High School Musical.

The class is the culmination of the Broadway Musical Workshop and there are multiple casts.

Performances run from Dec 14 to 17 in the GHS black box theater. Performances are at 4:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are $10.00.

Direction: Patty Cirilgiano

Technical Direction: Scott Borowka

Piano: Matt Stolfi

Click here to reserve tickets online. Please enter the number of tickets for the performance you wish to have held on reserve.

The GHS Theater Arts Dept. is a Winner of the Outstanding Theater Arts Program. The Theater Arts program offers a variety of challenging and creative opportunities for learning the art and craft of theater. The program encompasses the 10 academic courses for Theater performance and training, the two backstage technical theater and design courses, and the 10 co-curricular school Productions presented throughout the year. More on the department’s offerings here.

Cast list: Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Cast list: Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Cast list: Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Cast list: Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

