Ghosts soccer game supports Kaukauna man battling return of cancer

KAUKAUNA — A Kaukauna man who is now battling Colon cancer not long after recovering from brain cancer is being supported at Tuesday’s Kaukauna Stomp out Cancer soccer game.

The game between Kaukauna and Neenah is sponsored by the Ghosts’ boys’ soccer team and soccer booster club.

The JV game begins at 4:30 pm with varsity taking the pitch at 7 pm at the Kaukauna High School soccer field.

This year’s Stomp Out Cancer recipient is Chuck DuPrey, who with his wife, Sarah, have raised three children who all graduated from KHS — Ethan Hannah and Devin.

In January 2021 Doctors discovered DuPrey had a brain tumor.

Just weeks later, in February 2021, DuPrey had brain surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation treatments because it was determined that the tumor was cancerous.

With the help of therapy at the hospital, and at home, DuPrey was able to learn how to walk again on his own.

However, after being cancer free for a whole year, his cancer has returned, this time to his colon.

Due to his previous treatment, DuPrey is unable to work and now he will need additional Chemo and radiation treatments.

This has put a strain on the family’s everyday needs being met.

Please help us support Chuck and his family in his continued battle to STOMP OUT CANCER. To make a donation or for more information contact Jenny Wiltanen, (920) 213-9772 4251 Springcrest Dr. Kaukauna. Checks can be made to the KHS Soccer Booster Club.

