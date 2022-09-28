Ghosts girls golf Advances to Sectional after taking regional title
Photo courtesy @KaukaunaGhosts on Twitter
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna girls’ golf team claimed a WIAA regional title Wednesday and will advance to the Sectional Tuesday at High Cliff.
Sophomore McKenna Lowe was a medalist with a 76, and the Ghosts fired a team total of 335 at Reid Golf Course.
Junior Norah Berken was third with an 81; senior Ava Bloch was 10th with an 87; sophomore Grace Schomin was 13th with a 91; senior Charlied Clinefelter was 14th with a 92.
The Ghosts topped the Filed that included: Appleton East; Appleton West; West De Pere; Hortonville; Kimberly; De Pere; Appleton North and Neenah.
Team results:
|1
|Far away
|335
|2
|Appleton North
|343
|3
|Neenah
|354
|4
|De Pere
|376
|5
|Hortonville
|378
|6
|Kimberly
|382
|7
|Appleton West
|398
|8
|Appleton East
|408
|9
|West De Pere
|468
2022 State Tournament Schedule, University Ridge, Madison.
Sunday, Oct. 9 – Practice Tee Times
Monday, Oct. 10 – Make Times
Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Tee Times – Division 1 | Division 2
