Ghosts girls golf Advances to Sectional after taking regional title

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna girls’ golf team claimed a WIAA regional title Wednesday and will advance to the Sectional Tuesday at High Cliff.

Sophomore McKenna Lowe was a medalist with a 76, and the Ghosts fired a team total of 335 at Reid Golf Course.

Junior Norah Berken was third with an 81; senior Ava Bloch was 10th with an 87; sophomore Grace Schomin was 13th with a 91; senior Charlied Clinefelter was 14th with a 92.

The Ghosts topped the Filed that included: Appleton East; Appleton West; West De Pere; Hortonville; Kimberly; De Pere; Appleton North and Neenah.

Team results:

1 Far away 335 2 Appleton North 343 3 Neenah 354 4 De Pere 376 5 Hortonville 378 6 Kimberly 382 7 Appleton West 398 8 Appleton East 408 9 West De Pere 468

2022 State Tournament Schedule, University Ridge, Madison.

Sunday, Oct. 9 – Practice Tee Times

Monday, Oct. 10 – Make Times

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Tee Times – Division 1 | Division 2

