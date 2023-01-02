‘Ghostbusters’ art rips off New York City’s Hook & Ladder 8 Firehouse, gets Featured on Ript Apparel

Long-time daily tee shop Ript Apparel has been called out for promoting Stolen art, with one of today’s Featured designs looking highly familiar to Ghostbusters fans.

Advertised to be from artist Dale Hutchinson, the design is anything but original, already serving as the long-standing logo of New York City’s Hook & Ladder 8, the functioning Firehouse and famed Landmark used as the Ghostbusters Headquarters within the film series.

Being lumped in with today’s daily deals, the design is boldly referred to as “Ladder 8” and is expected to be promoted for the remainder of the day, or preferably until Ript Apparel does the right thing and removes it.

Further advertised through social media, with Ript Apparel’s feature found above, Ghostbusters fans and supporters of Hook & Ladder have taken to a similar post made to Hutchinson’s Instagram, calling out the Stolen art.

In actuality, the logo was designed internally through Hook & Ladder 8, and much like countless fan franchise groups’ logos, it uses the Ghostbusters logo as a basis. This would mean removing the listing could prove to be tricky, as these fan-based logos typically lack any actual copyright outside of Columbia Pictures owning the original design.

So, what can you do to help? We’d recommend reaching out to Ript Apparel directly through Facebook, Twitteror Instagram, letting them know of fan displeasure, either messaging them or publicly commenting on specific posts promoting the sale of this design.

For those looking to get their hands on apparel that actually goes towards benefitting the firehouse, a variety of items can be purchased in person from Hook & Ladder 8 while a t-shirt is available through the FDNY Shop.