Ghost tour, trunk-or-treating and 13 more fall activities to check out in Conroe, Montgomery in 2022

There are a number of ways to enjoy fall in Conroe and Montgomery, whether checking out a family-friendly festival, facing fears at a Ghost tour or getting out into nature to enjoy the weather. The information for each event is accurate as of press time and is subject to change.

Sept. 30 through November: Go on a Ghost tour

(Kid-friendly)

Lamp Light Ghost Tours will launch its group Ghost tour in Montgomery on Sept. 30 through November. The historic walking tours will be approximately 90 minutes long and begin with free appetizers and refreshments at Phil’s Roadhouse. Hayride Tours will be available during October and November. Private tours are available. 7 p.m. $25. FM 149 at College Street, Montgomery. 936-672-0138. www.facebook.com/lamplightghosttours

October 1-Nov. 6: Race through a corn maze

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale)

P-6 Farms is hosting its annual fall events. Attendees can take pictures in a flower patch, enjoy a corn maze, pet farm animals, enjoy rides and play tetherball. Tickets must be ordered online in advance. 10 am-7 pm $17.95 (admission). 9963 Pooles Road, Montgomery. www.p-6farms.com/pumpkin-patch-corn-maze

October 8-Nov. 27: Visit Ren Fest

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale)

The Texas Renaissance Festival is returning for its 48th season with themed weekends of entertainers, more than 400 shops and theatrical performances. 9 am-4 pm Ticket prices start at $18; free (age 5 and younger). Children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays. 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission. 800-458-3435. www.texrenfest.com

October 8: Attend a spooky market in Willis

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

Project Local Market is hosting its Spooktacular Fall Market with live music, a cornhole tournament, a zombie mode firearms simulator, ax throwing, a pumpkin patch, performances by Meraki Haus and local vendors. 9 am-4 pm Free (admission). 12615 Cude Cemetery, Willis. 281-940-5626. www.projectlocal.net

October 8: Enjoy a fall festival

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale)

The city of Montgomery will host its fall festival with live performances by the Josh Abbott Band, Andy Griggs and other musicians. Attendees can also browse vendors, food trucks and a kids zone with a petting zoo. 1 pm $10 (ages 4-12), $25 (advance general admission). FM 149 at College Street, Montgomery. www.outhousetickets.com

October 14-16: Visit Conroe’s Cajun catfish festival

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale)

Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 pm-midnight (Sept. 14), 11 am-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 pm (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com

October 22: Go to Funfest in Conroe

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

The city of Conroe will host its 2022 Fall Funfest. Attendees can enjoy face painting, booths, inflatables, pony rides and concessions. 11 am-2 pm Free (entry). Carl Barton Jr. Park, 2500 Loop 336, Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org

October 22: Enjoy drinks at Oktoberfest

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale)

B52 Brewing Co. will host Oktoberfest. The festival will include food trucks, painting, ax throwing, barrel rolling, stein hoisting, corn hole, a costume contest and live music. Participants must be age 21 or older to participate in all games. Noon-9 pm Free (entry). 936-447-4677. www.b52brewing.com

October 22: Take part in a car show

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

Living Savior Lutheran Church is hosting an Oktoberfest Autoshow. Guests can enjoy food, browsing vehicles on display and family activities. The Montgomery High School Madrigals will also be performing. 10 am-2 pm Free (entry and vehicle registration until Oct. 19), $10 (vehicle registration after Oct. 19). 309 Pond St., Montgomery. 936-597-8013. www.livingsaviortexas.org

October 29: Go trunk-or-treating

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

First Methodist Church in Conroe is hosting a trunk-or-treating event. Cars will be decorated and parked in the main parking lot of the church, where children can trick-or-treat from the trunks. Other activities include hot dog eating contests, face painting and balloon art. 5 pm Free (entry). 4308 Davis St., Conroe. 936-756-3395. www.fmconroe.org

October 29: Go trick-or-treating

(Kid-friendly; free admission)

Attendees can trick-or-treat at more than 40 businesses. The event includes a live DJ, trivia and prizes for the best costume. 1-4 pm Free. 14420 Liberty St., Montgomery. www.facebook.com/trickortreatmontgomery

October 29: Bob for pumpkins in Conroe

(Kid-friendly)

Join the city of Conroe for an evening of pumpkin bobbing. Participants will dive to the bottom of the pool for a pumpkin and then carry it over to the decorating area to create their pumpkin. Other activities include various games around the pool. Guests are asked to wear a bathing suit, not a costume. 6-8 pm $10 (per child). 1205 Candy Cane Lane, Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org

Nov. 5: Visit a fall festival, model home tour

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

The Howard Hughes Corp. will host the fourth annual Harvest in The Hills at The Woodlands Hills master-planned community. The family-friendly event includes children’s games, crafts, art shows, photo opportunities, balloon artists, street performers, cooking demos, refreshments, live music and prizes. Guests are also invited to visit the 15 decorated model homes. 10 am-3 pm Free. The Woodlands Hills Activity Center, 1460 Teralyn Hills Drive, Willis. https://thewoodlandshills.com

Nov. 19: Run in a 5k

(Kid-friendly)

A 5K Turkey Trot will be held by the city of Conroe. All ages are welcome to participate in the race. 8 am (check-in), 9 am (race begins). $20 (before Nov. 4), $25 (registration after Nov. 4). Carl Barton Jr. Park, 2500 Loop 336, Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org

Nov. 19-20: Start holiday shopping

(Kid-friendly; food & drink for sale; free admission)

Big Top Entertainment is hosting a shopping event in Conroe with boutique clothing, home decor, art, yard decorations and holiday items. The event is stroller and wagon friendly. 9 am-5 pm Free (entry). Heritage Place Park, Conroe. 936-900-1900. https://bigtop.show/conroetx