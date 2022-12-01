Ghana vs Uruguay: 12 years after Luis Suarez handball, Ghana go face rivals Uruguay yet again for Qatar Fifa 2022 World Cup Clash

Wia dis photo come from, Getty Images

Time dem say be Healer but for most Ghanaians, de pain Wey Luis Suarez cause after pushing de ball outside de pole in de 2010 World Cup quarter final match be unforgettable.

De name Suarez dey evoke anger and Bitterness in de Minds of football loving Ghanaians, 12 years on de Black Stars dey face dia arch Rival one more time on de global stage.

‘Back home, everybody who watch de game de dislike Suarez,’ Asamoah Gyan talk.

‘He be Hero for Uruguay but people for Ghana dey see him as cheat. People do hate him’ he added.

Asamoah Gyan dey receive both love and hate from Ghanaians since he miss de crucial spot kick Wey for give Ghana ticket to de semi finals.

To date, de player dey admit say de events of de game dey haunt am too date.

Suarez and Ghana World Cup semi-final miss

What makes de loss against Uruguay painful be say a win for Ghana in that game go be de first time African team enter semi-finals in de Fifa World Cup tournament.

But on Friday, Ghana will lock horns with Uruguay in the Winner take all match at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup tournament.

With three points secured, a win against Uruguay to qualify Ghana into de Round of 16, Meanwhile a draw go fit still qualify de Black Stars unless South Korea beat Portugal with over two goals margin.

But for de Luis Suarez and his Uruguay teammates, a win from de game be de only way to progress to de next stage.

‘Uruguay game no be about revenge’

Wia dis photo come from, GFA

Although Ghanaians dey seek revenge, de Black Stars camp dey approach de game differently.

The only player from the 2010 World Cup Squad that lost to Uruguay was Andre Dede Ayew.

Dede Ayew be de current Captain of de Ghanaian side who go face Uruguay.

But for him, dis game no be about revenge, dia focus be to qualify for de Round of 16.

“I be de only one who dey in de Squad when dis happen, so de others no know how we feel but everyone feels bad.”

“For me, I just want to get into de next stage so if e be Revenge or not, we go go with de same determination and desire to win for the sake of we want to go de next stage” he talked.

According to de Black Stars captain, de game with Uruguay no be about revenge, de Black Stars Coach Otto Addo dey share in dis view too.

Otto Addo believe say no need to go into de game with Revenge mindset.

“De incident happen long time ago Wey I be strong believer that if you no seek too much Revenge is dis kind of thing sometimes you get de blessings” he talk de press.

Memories from de 2010 Ghana vs Uruguay Clash



Wia dis photo come from, Getty Images

De 2010 Clash end in tears for Ghana after dem lose on penalty Shootout to Uruguay.

But de events Wey happen before de end of de game dey remain one of de most dramatic Moments in de Fifa World Cup tournament.

Ghana almost net de ball to give dem 2 – 1 lead over Uruguay, but at de time 23 year old Suarez who dey inside de pole use en hands clear de ball from de pole.

De referee show am red card Wey he award penalty, but Asamoah Gyan painful hit de bar from de penalty spot.

Suarez who dey head to de dressing room start dey jubilate as Ghana Miss de penalty shoot.

De game remain 1 – 1 draw until dem go penalty Shootout where Uruguay beat Ghana 4 – 2.