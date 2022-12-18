Ghana: New Logo, Strategic Plan for Handball Association

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) on Tuesday launched a new logo and strategic plan to guide the operations of the Federation for the next four years and beyond.

It also unveiled new social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through which activities of the Federation would reach its audience.

The event attracted heads of sports federations, officials from the state security agencies, handball enthusiasts across the country and many others.

Addressing guests at the launch held at the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) offices in Accra, Mr NiiLante Bannerman, President of HAG said the event was part of activities to rebrand the association to make it attractive for the corporate sector.

The target, he said, was to make handball as popular as football to offer an alternative choice for those who may not like football.

“Sports is no longer leisure. It has become big business and handball is no exception. This is the reason why we must work on the business side of it to make it attractive for government and the corporate sector especially,” he said.

Mr Bannerman, who is serving his first term in office, identified sponsorship as the backbone of sports worldwide and stated the importance to rebrand to also meet the expectations of their targets.

“So, the purpose of this Gathering is to rebrand Ghana handball and show to all the substance we are made of.”

There were fraternal messages from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA), Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 African Games, handball Federations of Togo and Benin, Presidents of the Ghana Fencing Association (GFA) and Ghana Swimming Associate (GSA) and one from former President of HAG, Mr Ken Dzirasah.