Ghana Legend Michael Essien Relives Masterful Freekick Goal During CAN 2008 Against Morocco ▷ SportsBrief.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has finally reacted to his famous AFCON goal against Morocco

The ex-Chelsea star combined with Sulley Muntari to score what looked like a training ground goal

Ghana finished the 2008 African Cup of Nations in third place after beating Ivory Coast in the third-fourth play-off game

Michael Essien has finally opened up on his famous goal against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008.

The Chelsea Legend connected brilliantly to a Sulley Muntari freekick halfway in the box as Ghana defeated Morocco in Accra.

The well-worked goal left many wondering if it was a training ground routine, but Essien after 14 took to social media to state it wasn’t planned.

Michael Essien has explained how he scored his famous goal against Morocco at CAN 2008. Credit: @MichaelEssien Getty Images

Source: Twitter

“We never practice this free kick it was just an Instinct eye contact on the pitch,” posted the midfielder on Twitter.

Essien had an exceptional AFCON in 2008, scoring in the games against Nigeria and Morocco as the Black Stars finished third.

The former Chelsea star played 59 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals for the senior national team.

He also played at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany as well as Brazil 2014.

Essien Retired in 2020 and now works Assistant Coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

Michael Essien welcomes Inaki Williams after nationality switch

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Retired Ghana international Michael Essien has endorsed the nationality switch of Spain-born forward Iñaki Williams.

The former Black Stars and Chelsea midfield Juggernaut took to social media to welcome the decision of the Athletic Bilbao Marksman to commit his international allegiance to Ghana.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by Sports Brief, Essien reacted to a publication by the official Twitter account of the Ghana Football Association announcing the nationality change of Iñaki Williams.

Kalidou Koulibaly equals Essien’s record at Chelsea

Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has matched the record set by Ghana midfielder Michael Essien sixteen years ago at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring as Chelsea were held at Stamford Bridge by Tottenham on Sunday in a feisty London derby.

He becomes the first player since Michael Essien in 2006 to score his first Chelsea goal against Tottenham.

Source: Sports Brief News