Getting you up to speed on Oregon Women’s and men’s basketball

Both the Oregon Women’s and men’s basketball programs were ranked in the preseason polls, both have been dealt with injuries before the year even started, and both have had some interesting outcomes in their first few games. On today’s Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack break down and discuss the early storylines of the year for both teams and get you caught up to speed on where both programs sit. Plus, what’s the long-term Outlook for this year for both teams?

Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen’s Audibles Podcast with Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack on iTunes by clicking here or any other podcasting app. Visit our iTunes page for this podcast and other previous episodes by clicking here.

Please leave a review of our podcast on iTunes if you can! We record a podcast once a week during the off-season for football, and then from the months of August to January, we record two and sometimes three podcasts per week. Our podcasts are always heavy on Oregon football, but we make it a point to also try and cover Oregon men’s and women’s basketball, recruiting for both sports, and any other major storyline in the world of Oregon athletics.

Matt Prehm has covered Oregon football, basketball, and recruiting since 2009, and during that time he’s covered four different head coaching searches by Oregon football, a Final Four in basketball, two different national championship games for Oregon football, and over 10 recruiting cycles for both football and basketball.

Erik Skopil has worked for DuckTerritory since December of 2016 and has covered two head coaching searches for football, while also covering Oregon football’s regular season, basketball, Women’s basketball, softball, and recruiting for all those sports.

Jared Mack joined DuckTerritory as an intern in 2019 before becoming full-time in 2021. Mack has covered one head coaching search for football while also covering men’s & women’s basketball and baseball.

Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox dAilee.

Consider the following DuckTerritory on Twitteras well as our full-time Writers Matt Prehm, Erik Skopiland Jared Mack.

If you’re not a VIP Subscriber to DuckTerritory.com, consider signing up and taking advantage of our FREE trial here