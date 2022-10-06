Getting To Know New Arts & Sciences Dean Christa Davis Acampora

Q. Tell us more about your perspective on why a liberal arts and sciences education matters more than ever, and how you encourage students to embrace the full spectrum of its offerings.

A. When I say that I believe that education in the liberal arts and sciences matters more today than at any other time in human history, that isn’t hyperbole – I truly mean it.

Confronting and Addressing the complex and urgent challenges we face today – and on a global scale with radically differential impacts – require the Liberal arts and sciences. These challenges include the erosion of our democratic institutions and the communities of trust that are essential for supporting them; the demands for the realization of social justice; the inevitability of global climate change and the very different ways that will impact how and where people will live and work; Massive public health challenges; the explosion of data; and emergence of synthetic biology, which will allow us to create new forms of life. These will challenge fundamental category distinctions that have guided our reflection and informed our decision-making.

To understand, adapt and meet these complex challenges, we need the liberal arts and sciences. We need a more capacious understanding of what is human, more than human, and humane – these are kindling for what can enliven and expand our Senses of hope that we can do something.

In terms of how this connects to our students, I think the recently transformed College curriculum is a great example. It’s a brilliant way to Engage our future leaders with these Realities – to learn how to ask the right questions, gain the knowledge and perspective across disciplines that prepares them to understand and manage complexity, and to take action on what they’ve learned.

Q. Do you have early thoughts on how you will build on the momentum in the College and potential areas of focus?

A. I think it’s vital that we preserve the liberal arts core as well as innovate. So what does that mean as I start serving as dean?

My first area of ​​focus is faculty hiring. I have spent many years learning about faculty recruitment and retention across virtually all disciplines, so I greatly appreciate their distinctive contributions and needs. I’ve also supported academic innovation and new program development and implementation, so I understand just how much work that entails and what it takes to build new things to scale. I’m working closely with the Arts & Sciences leadership team and the community more broadly to make sure we’re attracting the most talented teachers, scholars, researchers and artists to join our remarkable faculty.

I also want to be sure that we are keeping our current Faculty here at UVA, so I’m working hard to ensure that this is a great place for Faculty and staff to flourish. From there, we can do many things.

I also recognize that I have a lot to learn. I’m not coming into this role with specific new initiatives in mind. In fact, one of the most important things I need to do early on is learn about the many initiatives that are already underway so that I can support making them a reality and with genuine impact. I do think an outsider’s perspective is that can be valuable for leading reflection on how the exciting new efforts combine to strengthen the overall whole. The best new ideas for innovation will come from Arts & Sciences colleagues and leaders from across the University.

Q. What challenges do you see in front of you, and how are you thinking about approaching them?

A. As I talk about getting to know the community, I’m acutely aware of the fact that, as UVA’s biggest school and the heart of the University, Arts & Sciences is a Massive enterprise; getting to know the faculty, staff and students will take some time. It’s vital for me to get out there to learn directly from my colleagues. I’m a firm believer that this is the best way to bring great ideas to life.

Added to this, I know that the community of people who truly care about UVA and are committed to its future success, our alumni and supporters, is vast and greatly eager to connect. They are important to me as well, so I will need to balance my time meeting with and learning from all of these different groups.

Q. What do you enjoy when you are not working?

A. I love to travel and have lived abroad, so I’m always game for a road trip, long-haul train experience, or new adventure. At last count, I think I’ve had the great fortune of visiting and learning from people in more than 50 countries.

I also enjoy being physically active and experiencing myself as a body-in-motion. I used to be a Marathon runner, and I got so much enjoyment from it. For my training, I would run from my home in Forest Hills, Queens, down the so-called “Boulevard of Death,” over the 59th Street Bridge, and up Lexington Avenue to get to Hunter College – or I would take a run with students around Central Park. But while rehabbing some overuse injuries, I discovered weight training, and now I am working on perfecting my handstand push-ups.

Reading has always been a deep form of pleasure for me, so I have plenty of adventures that arise from that. Most recently, while visiting family in Spain, I savored UVA poet extraordinaire Rita Dove’s “Playlist for the Apocalypse.”