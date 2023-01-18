Getting to know Jake Retzlaff: BYU Football’s Newest Quarterback

Good news continues to flow from the BYU football program, as the university announced the signing of quarterback Jake Retzlaff from Riverside City College (RCC) last week. Retzlaff is ranked the top junior college quarterback in the Nation by 247 Sports and ESPN, and has the talent, production, and charisma to back that up.

Nothing has come easy in Retzlaff’s recruitment, besides, of course, playing quarterback. Retzlaff attended Corona Centennial High School, which has produced a long line of Power Five quarterbacks such as Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez and Stanford’s Tanner McKee. Retzlaff was poised to be next in line before the Pandemic shortened his senior season to just five games. With the season went the bulk of Retzlaff’s recruiting opportunities.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button