Getting to know Granbury’s arts opportunities | Columnists

GRANBURY ARTS

Stacey Watkins-Martin and Cora Werley are local artists and members with several others of the Granbury Cultural Arts Commission. Both work diligently with people and organizations to promote Granbury as the exciting arts destination it has become.

Hello Hood County! We are pleased to have this opportunity to help you experience the art events, people and places that make us a unique arts destination in the whole great state of Texas. For example, did you know that your Cultural Arts Commission recently presented a Master Plan for Public Art for approval by the City Council? And is even now hard at work preparing to apply to the Texas Commission on the Arts to be designated a Texas Cultural District? This would allow us to draw in even more artistic talent, Enhancing Granbury’s Reputation as a place where art and artists live and flourish, are cultivated and valued.

Two exciting projects are coming up. For the Opera House windows, local artists will be solicited to design mosaic inserts for the nine now-stone windows on the Opera House. In addition, we are planning Out of the Box Arts. What? Those gray Utility boxes that you see on street Corners will become vibrant Celebrations of art that further enhance our city’s beauty. Local artists will be solicited to provide original works reproduced on wraps. You, too, can sponsor a memorial or dedication box. We will let you know when to contact Visit Granbury to make the necessary arrangements, but it’s coming soon.

Also coming soon, save the date now to celebrate the 44th year of our own Spectacular festival of fine art and fine crafts – Harvest Moon Festival of the Arts – on Oct. 15-16. Multiple juried artists, including world-renowned feature artists Julie Howard and Greg Davis, will be present, along with the popular Moon Auction, huge sand sculpture, great food and musical talent including Ridge Roberts, Deborah Hall, Alder and Hearne and Cash Byers. An amazing Children’s Creations area will promote the Arts among school age children. Drawing, painting, theater, puppetry, and dance with a touch of art history will be explored in interactive ways. Children can earn Moon Money to be spent at a unique children’s art gallery with highly collectable art.

The whole Festival will be kicked off with a “First Look” VIP event on Friday, Oct 14, from 6-8 pm, with musical Talent Flat Five, a Celebrity moon auction (think Mayor Jarratt, Congressman Williams, Judge Massengill and… Batman ), catering by Chef Garcia of Del Norte and the opportunity to be the first to purchase art available at the Festival at a discount. Tickets are $75 and available now. Plan to be here for the not-to-be-missed Street Dance Saturday Night as well.

Finally, a long-standing Granbury institution, the LGAA (Lake Granbury Art Association) has had its 50th Anniversary this year and will be open for its Fall Juried Show starting Sept. 10 in its Shanley House Gallery. Make time to see what local artists are doing.

In future columns, we will share more about specific events and artists. As such, we welcome any information you can give us. Check this column, the Commission’s webpage, and Visit Granbury to stay in touch with what’s coming up.

