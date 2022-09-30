Getting to know Duke basketball freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Kyrie Irving and RJ Barrett are two light-footed sensations who come to mind when Tyrese Proctor thinks of his favorite former Duke basketball players, the first-year collegian from Australia told Blue Devil Country at the program’s annual preseason media day on Tuesday.

“Definitely Kyrie [Irving],” Proctor noted. “Kyrie was one of the iconic guys here, and then obviously being a guard, sort of being shifty like him, I try to watch a lot of him. And then RJ Barrett, when they had their run in the tournament and in their season, I watched a lot of him that year. But those are probably the two that stick out the most.”

