Getting the mental edge on your leaguemates in Fantasy football trades

Renee Miller is a Professor of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Director of the Undergraduate Neuroscience Program at the University of Rochester. She won the Fantasy Sports Writers Association award for “Best Ongoing Series” in 2019 for her writing at The Athletic, which blends Cognitive bias, neuroscience, and Fantasy advice. This week, she applies her knowledge to help you become better at making (and completing) Fantasy football trades.

Most people who play Fantasy football at a high level have experience with sending, accepting, or — at the very least — rejecting trade offers from leaguemates. I wouldn’t know where to find data on the percentages of accepted, rejected and expired trade offers, but I would bet a considerable sum that rejected and expired BY FAR exceed accepted trades. Someone asked me, in frustration, why do so many trade offers get flat-out rejected? Or countered with something ridiculous and insulting to the originator? It turns out this is a great time in the season to zoom in on trade dynamics, from the mental standpoint.

Some managers feel like they need to start winning, while others feel like they need to stop losing. The Playoffs are in our viewfinders. Although the worst of the bye weeks is behind us (good riddance, Week 7!), there are still a considerable number of players missing time every week and the injuries Do.Not.Stop. We ought to know what our strengths and weaknesses are by now, and be ready to do what it takes to put us in a position to win.

We’ll assume that the opening offer is fair. That means both teams benefit in terms of positional depth and player skill level. That means that the offering manager has done their research and figured out how to get what they want by offering something the recipient could use. This is no small amount of work, by the way, which is why it’s so frustrating to be rejected out of hand or completely ignored. Yet the recipient doesn’t bite. Why?

They are more scared of giving up their “only hope” player(s) than gaining other positional strength. Fear is a powerful motivator, in trade rejection, and life in general. →You have to lay out a strong argument in the comments for how the trade helps them. They are emotionally tied to the player they invested in on draft day, and giving up on the player is like giving up on themselves. Value biases are often tied to ego, or self-esteem. →The truth is that our biases shift very easily to accommodate new members of our Fantasy Squad and our ego remains intact, now aligned with the newcomer(s).

They are scared of the unknown, and are more comfortable failing in a familiar, expected way, than by doing something “crazy.” Conforming to a norm feels better than sticking their neck out and inviting Chaos or ridicule for trying something different, even if the norm isn’t getting them anywhere. →These are some of the toughest people to convince. They had a plan and they’re sticking to it. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll try again next year, but they sure don’t want to blame a stupid trade for a lost season (it would be adding insult to injury).

They feel like prey. The Paranoid belief is that people who send out all kinds of trade offers are clearly trying to take advantage of them so they are immediately on the defensive. If anything, someone else wanting their player makes them hold him even closer. →These folks also need a dissertation on how the trade helps you both, highlighting that you understand how much they like the certain player or team. This is probably the second-hardest group to convince.

They take the game too seriously. I mean, click accept and see what happens, right? You’re 2-6, how much worse can it get? →If you saw yourself in any of the above, just do it! In fact, if you’re a serial rejector, become a serial originator. Take charge of the process, see how much effort goes into configuring a good trade offer, and send ’em out.

Before I run out of words, Let’s get to some players who have me a little worried, but not so much that I’m going to bench them — as well as a few who you can mess around with confidently. Are you more prone to over-thinking the important decisions? Or incessant tinkering even when things are going well? I’ve got you covered; feel free to ask any questions in the comments below or send them in for the Live Blog on Sunday morning.

Don’t Overthink

Aaron Rodgers — My point isn’t to add to all the negative coverage Rodgers and the Packers have been getting the last 2-3 weeks, but to actually come out in his favor for Week 9. Yes, I believe the decline is happening, but there is a light in this tunnel leading to Detroit. The Lions are a Cure for most woes, giving up the most overall Fantasy points to opponents (second-most to QB, third to RB, fifth to WR, third to TE). Start your Packers with confidence in a game that has one of the highest point totals (49.5 points) of the week.

Jonathan Taylor — Taylor is the biggest bust of the season, even worse than my preseason Najee Harris love, I think, although they’re similar. Taylor has one rushing and zero receiving touchdowns, has lost two fumbles and is averaging 4.3 YPC. Week 8 was some kind of low point (5.6 PPR Fantasy points). The Colts are the third-lowest scoring team in the league, but in a weak division, they’re only two games out of first place. Taylor has to be a key to their plans to turn this season around. They’ve fired their Offensive coordinator, made the bold switch away from Matt Ryan, which didn’t immediately turn water into wine, so now they need to get serious about getting Taylor the ball. I wish there was a better matchup than New England to see this happen, but here we are. Looking for a trade idea? Ask for Taylor. Unlike Harris, I think he’ll turn it around for Fantasy Managers this season.

Zach Ertz — It would be easy to think that Kyler Murray only has eyes for DeAndre Hopkins now that he’s back, but don’t forget about Ertz. You might be in a position with the byes that you have to start Ertz, but at least be happy about it. Seattle is the absolute, by a mile, best matchup for opposing tight ends, and Ertz was successful against them three weeks ago (7-of-10 for 70 yards). After scoring in Week 8, look for Ertz to remain a big part of the Offensive plan, even if Hopkins gets all the flashy highlights.

Tinker With

Evan Engram — If you’re driven to the waiver wire for a tight end, like me this week, consider Engram. Coming off his first touchdown game of the season, but with 9-15 Fantasy points in each of his last four games, Engram has established himself in this offense. Yes, it is a volatile offense, and I can’t recommend dabbling with any of the Jaguars’ wideouts, but Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, and especially Engram are in terrific matchups with the Raiders this weekend (third-most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends).

Marques Valdes-Scantling — Although Mecole Hardman is the second-highest scoring PPR Fantasy receiver, MVS has 14 more targets than Hardman, and a 24 percent share of the Chiefs’ targeted air yards, which is only a hair behind Travis Kelce’s (26 percent). Valdes-Scantling hasn’t scored yet…a big yet, because he is an excellent deep Threat and Mahomes has Promised to get everyone involved. This could be his week given that Tennessee is susceptible to big passing plays, and allows one of the highest opponent yards per pass attempt in the league. Valdes-Scantling is firmly in risk/reward territory so only people who can afford to have some fun with their lineup or those in desperate need of a ‘crazy’ big day will start him.

Taylor Heinicke — If six teams being on bye has you Desperate in a SuperFlex league, look no further than Heinicke. In two games, he’s averaging 18 Fantasy points per game, and it hasn’t been mistake-free football (three touchdowns, two interceptions). The Commanders won both of those games, and must be feeling good taking on the Vikings this weekend despite being 3.5-point home underdogs. Minnesota is a pretty neutral overall matchup, but falls in the Top 10 in points allowed to QB and WR for fantasy.

(Top photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)