“Getting Ready for Space Jam 3”: NBA Twitter Left in Utter Disbelief After LeBron James Anomaly Spotted in FIFA World Cup 2022

One of the biggest Sporting events in the world just kicked off to a historic start last week when Qatar and Ecuador played the first match of the FIFA World cup 2022. Over the years, fans worldwide have flocked to the host country’s Stadiums to witness soccer at its peak. Moreover, the world cup has also witnessed viewing numbers in the billions. With all those eyes, an anomaly came to light when a fan spotted LeBron James on the grounds of Qatar.

Switzerland and Cameroon national teams started the tournament against each other. It was a very closely contested match from the kick-off. The favorites, Switzerland found the net immediately after half-time and held on to the lead to win the game 1-0. However, the game also revealed a possible hilarious reason behind LeBron James’s absence from the Los Angeles Lakers in the past few weeks.

LeBron James spotted in a Cameroon jersey

After the match, the sightings of a LeBron James look-alike in a Cameroon #20 jersey came to light, sparking a frenzy among fans and taking the social media storm. The eerie resemblance between Bryan Mbneumo and James led fans to believe the impossible at first glance. Mbneumo, a forward, plays for the Premier League club Brentford FC in the United Kingdom.

Consequently, the post started trending as fans were in utter disbelief. The post has already hit over 80k likes in just a matter of hours. Interestingly, it also got the attention of the four-time champion.

Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Apart from the Unnatural similarity, the post also had a humorous take on James’s absence, making it more viral. LeBron James has not played with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last five games. Almost a month ago, James suffered yet another groin injury against the loss to the Clippers. Moreover, James is also nursing a left adductor strain. The above injuries have sidelined the King for five straight games, in which the Lakers won three of the five games.

Despite the rare win streak, the Lakers will need every ounce of the 37-year-old forward’s production going forward. Similar to last season, the Lakers have massively underperformed relative to their expectations and star power, but it’s even worse this time. With over a month of regular season action underway, the Lakers currently rank among the worst teams in the league, with an egregious record of 5-11.

Do you think the Lakers can clinch the Playoffs this season? Let us know in the comments below.