Getting Kids into Golf | Gulf Shores & Orange Beach

Don’t Worry About Swing Mechanics

We are all too frequently confused by the swing mechanics we are told to follow by club professionals or training guides. For kids just starting out, the best advice anyone can give is simply to go out, swing the club, and have fun! It’s critical that kids can improve their game and develop their skills at their own pace, all in a relaxed atmosphere and having plenty of fun along the way.

Showing youngsters some critical characteristics, such as holding the golf club and keeping their eye on the ball, will undoubtedly benefit them, but don’t spend too much time on this and let them develop their own swings. There will be plenty of time as kids get older to learn the Fundamentals of the golf swing, and of course, those that have an inherent interest in taking this game more seriously will be willing to learn and develop these Mechanics at a level required to really take their games to the next level.

The Philosophy of a youngster should be to “grip it and rip it.” There is nothing wrong with challenging your kids to swing as hard as they can because it will be fun for them, and secondly, distance will set them up for success as they develop the Fundamentals of the game and accuracy improves.