Get Your Tickets for the Return of Seawolves Basketball This Week

Stony Brook basketball is back inside Island Federal Arena. Single game tickets, mini plans and group tickets for the Seawolves’ men’s and women’s basketball teams are on sale now.

The Women’s basketball team tips off the regular season at home on Thursday, November 10, against Manhattan at 6:31 pm. The men’s basketball team opens its home schedule on Friday, November 11, against Miami Hamilton at 6:31 pm.

Men’s basketball’s Frankie Policelli and Tyler Stephenson-Moore return to lead Stony Brook’s offense. The two combined for more than 400 points last season; Stephenson-Moore led the scoring from beyond the arc, shooting 44.8 percent while Policelli knocked down a career-high 72 field goals.

On the Women’s side, Anastasia Warren Returns to lead the Stony Brook offense as one of four players who averaged double figures in scoring a season ago at 12 points per game. Gigi Gonzalez Returns to direct the Seawolves’ offense as she finished with just under four assists per game last season.

To purchase tickets, visit StonyBrookAthletics.com/Ticketscall (631) 632-WOLF or email [email protected].