‘Get Your Heels Off’: Fans Triggered by Paris Hilton Violating Golf Etiquette in Latest ‘Cringe’ Video

Golf is definitely not an easy sport. But for the famous Californian model, everything is easy! At least, that’s how it looks according to her viral clip. In a video recently posted by a golf pagelong.drivers”, American media star Paris Hilton was seen doing something that is getting the video countless views and reactions from fans.

Fans react to viral Paris Hilton video

After being in the headlines for her announcement of secretly welcoming a baby, fans are curious to know more about the entertainer. And adding to the much-needed thrill for her fans, Hilton was recently seen holding a golf club! As the 9-second-long video goes on, the model looks up and says, “Hey there! Just warming up.”

And it was right before she literally dragged the ball with the club into the hole to make a putt. But that wasn’t all. As she walks off with utter confidence about the hilarious putt, she tosses the club high in the air. Any guesses where it landed? Right into the bag! “So easy”, she said before she could even make it to the bag. Oh, and she was wearing heels on the course! However, it appeared that the video was originally posted by Hilton herself with the caption, “Putting the Par in Paris at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.”.

Fans have been going crazy at the video of Hilton attempting the putt! Ever since it was posted by the page, the clip has been receiving all kinds of reactions from golf enthusiasts. While some hysterically said it was an amazing putt, others gave her penalties! Here is what some of them had to say:

“Get your heels off the green”

“2 stroke penalty”

“Amazing putt 🔥👏😂”

“Got that Lucas Glover stroke going on😂”

“Wtf is this”

“Cringe.”

Hilton credits Kim Kardashian for her IVF procedure

Paris Hilton was recently in the news after she welcomed her baby boy via surrogacy. And to everyone’s surprise, she explained how Kim Kardashian played a massive role in the process. According to Hilton, it was Kim who recommended the ‘IVF magician’, who was her own doctor.

“Kim was the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor,” Hilton said. She and her husband are beyond happy as they enjoy their time with their kid. She even posted a picture holding onto the tiny hand of her newborn.

